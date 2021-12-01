 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Exploitation of the tractor in agricultural works, seasonal work, processing of a large area of the field. The tractor is moving on the field at low speed. High quality. 4k footage.

r

By richwolf stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083213619
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV129.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.4 MB

Related stock videos

Modern wheat harvester gathering crop from field
hd00:13Modern wheat harvester gathering crop from field
Conveyor assembly stage the body of tractor at factory timelapse. Cabins assembly, installation parts
4k00:11Conveyor assembly stage the body of tractor at factory timelapse. Cabins assembly, installation parts
heavy equipment loading with clipper cut logs
hd00:18heavy equipment loading with clipper cut logs
the tractor is driving through the field. plows the land in summer. large tractor. The tractor with blades plows the ground
hd00:28the tractor is driving through the field. plows the land in summer. large tractor. The tractor with blades plows the ground
SLOVENIA - AUGUST 2016: Tractors for farmin Fair exhibition 4K. Camera on gimbal stabilizer wide view of red tractors in line. People around researching.
4k00:18SLOVENIA - AUGUST 2016: Tractors for farmin Fair exhibition 4K. Camera on gimbal stabilizer wide view of red tractors in line. People around researching.
SLOVENIA - AUGUST 2016: Big tractor with huge tires dolly slide 4K. Camera on gimbal stabilizer move from right to left with red tractor in focus. Vehicle at Fair exhibition.
4k00:08SLOVENIA - AUGUST 2016: Big tractor with huge tires dolly slide 4K. Camera on gimbal stabilizer move from right to left with red tractor in focus. Vehicle at Fair exhibition.
Tractor with seeder with a large landscape planting oat
hd00:10Tractor with seeder with a large landscape planting oat
Seasonal farm work maize field autumn on October in Birzai, Lithuania. Harvester cut and pour grain into the big tractor trailer.
hd00:09Seasonal farm work maize field autumn on October in Birzai, Lithuania. Harvester cut and pour grain into the big tractor trailer.

Related video keywords