0
Stock video
Two trucks follow each other along the paved road. A small grove of trees in the background. The concept of compliance with safety measures on expressways. Keeping the distance on the road.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083213616
Video clip length: 00:45FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|749.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|90.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Full of Goods Travels At Night on the Freeway Road, Driving Across Continent Through Rain, Fog, Snow. Industrial Warehouses Area. Front Following Shot
hd00:14Cargo truck with cargo trailer driving on a highway. White Truck delivers goods in early hours of the Morning - very low angle drive thru close up shot.
4k00:10Aerial View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Moving on the Highway. In the Background Warehouses and Industrial Loading Buildings are Seen. Sunset. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:09Front-View Camera Follows Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Driving on a Highway. He's Speeding Through Industrial Warehouse Area while Sun Shines and no other Vehicles are on the Road. 4K UHD.
4k00:11Blue Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives Off From Overnight Parking Space where Other Trucks are Standing. Long Haul Truck Leaves Parking Lot, Transporting Cargo / Goods Across Continent. Rainy Night
4k00:16Frontal View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives into Parking Place and Parks with Other Vehicles. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Front-View Camera Follows Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Driving on a Highway. He's Speeding Through Industrial Warehouse Area with Sunset in the Background. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:16 Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.Aerial View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Passing Highway Overpass/ Bridge. Eighteen Wheeler is New, Loading Warehouses are Seen in the Background.
4k00:12Aerial Follow Shot of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Attached Moving Through Industrial Warehouse, Rural Area. Sun Shines and the Sky Are Blue. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Related video keywords
aboveaerialaerial viewalonebackgroundbusinesscarcargoclearcommercialdaydeliverydistancedriveflyingfreightfrom abovegoodsheavyhighwayhorizontalimportindustrialindustryloadlogisticslorrymerchandisemovingpullingroadroutesemishippingsideskyspeedstoragesummertechnologytraffictrailertransittransporttransportationtraveltruckvehicleview