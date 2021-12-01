 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Two trucks follow each other along the paved road. A small grove of trees in the background. The concept of compliance with safety measures on expressways. Keeping the distance on the road.

r

By richwolf stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083213616
Video clip length: 00:45FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV749.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV90.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.8 MB

Related stock videos

Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Full of Goods Travels At Night on the Freeway Road, Driving Across Continent Through Rain, Fog, Snow. Industrial Warehouses Area. Front Following Shot
4k00:15Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Full of Goods Travels At Night on the Freeway Road, Driving Across Continent Through Rain, Fog, Snow. Industrial Warehouses Area. Front Following Shot
Cargo truck with cargo trailer driving on a highway. White Truck delivers goods in early hours of the Morning - very low angle drive thru close up shot.
hd00:14Cargo truck with cargo trailer driving on a highway. White Truck delivers goods in early hours of the Morning - very low angle drive thru close up shot.
Aerial View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Moving on the Highway. In the Background Warehouses and Industrial Loading Buildings are Seen. Sunset. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Aerial View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Moving on the Highway. In the Background Warehouses and Industrial Loading Buildings are Seen. Sunset. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley.
4k00:19Combines in the field. Aerial view of harvesters. Season of gathering crops. Rye and barley.
Front-View Camera Follows Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Driving on a Highway. He's Speeding Through Industrial Warehouse Area while Sun Shines and no other Vehicles are on the Road. 4K UHD.
4k00:09Front-View Camera Follows Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Driving on a Highway. He's Speeding Through Industrial Warehouse Area while Sun Shines and no other Vehicles are on the Road. 4K UHD.
Blue Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives Off From Overnight Parking Space where Other Trucks are Standing. Long Haul Truck Leaves Parking Lot, Transporting Cargo / Goods Across Continent. Rainy Night
4k00:11Blue Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives Off From Overnight Parking Space where Other Trucks are Standing. Long Haul Truck Leaves Parking Lot, Transporting Cargo / Goods Across Continent. Rainy Night
Frontal View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives into Parking Place and Parks with Other Vehicles. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:16Frontal View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Drives into Parking Place and Parks with Other Vehicles. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Professional Young Truck Driver Crosses Arms and Smiles. Behind Him Parked Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer
4k00:09Professional Young Truck Driver Crosses Arms and Smiles. Behind Him Parked Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Front-View Camera Follows Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Driving on a Highway. He's Speeding Through Industrial Warehouse Area with Sunset in the Background. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Front-View Camera Follows Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Driving on a Highway. He's Speeding Through Industrial Warehouse Area with Sunset in the Background. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.Aerial View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Passing Highway Overpass/ Bridge. Eighteen Wheeler is New, Loading Warehouses are Seen in the Background.
4k00:16 Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.Aerial View of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Passing Highway Overpass/ Bridge. Eighteen Wheeler is New, Loading Warehouses are Seen in the Background.
Aerial Follow Shot of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Attached Moving Through Industrial Warehouse, Rural Area. Sun Shines and the Sky Are Blue. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:12Aerial Follow Shot of White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Attached Moving Through Industrial Warehouse, Rural Area. Sun Shines and the Sky Are Blue. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Truck Driver Crosses the Road in the Rural Area and Gets into His White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Attached. Sun Shines and Highway is Empty. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:16Truck Driver Crosses the Road in the Rural Area and Gets into His White Semi Truck with Cargo Trailer Attached. Sun Shines and Highway is Empty. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.

Related video keywords