0
Stock video
Beautiful glowing figure of red color, close-up. Lot of small light bulbs flicker in the dark. Christmas paraphernalia for the house. High quality. 4k footage.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083213604
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|768.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:102021 Happy New Year greeting text with particles and sparks on black night sky with colored slow motion fireworks on background, beautiful typography magic design.
4k00:09Happy holidays banner with christmas tree, menorah, kwanzaa candles, gifts, candy canes, and dreidels. Festive greeting card 3D animation in 4K.
hd00:28Funny Snowman in Santa Claus Cap Greeting with Hands and Smiling. Beautiful 3d Cartoon Animation Green Screen. Animated Greeting Card. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Concept Full HD 1920x1080
4k00:10Christmas Gingerbread man Dancers - gangnam style. 3D animation of funny, hot and sweet cookie boy dancing for holiday and kid event, show, VJ, party, music, website, banner, dvd
4k00:34Greeting Season concept.Dolly of ornaments on a Christmas tree with decorative light and falling snow in 4k (UHD)
Related video keywords
accessoriesaccessoryartartificialattractivebackgroundballbaublesbeautifulbeautifycelebrating backgroundcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorchristmas evechristmas ornamentsconceptcustomerdecemberdecordecorationdecorationsdecorativedepartmentdesignfashionfestivegarlandgiftholidayholiday conceptlampmerchandisemerrynewnew yearnew year treeredsantaseasonalshopstoretinseltreewhitewinterwinter accessoriesxmasyear