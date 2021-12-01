 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful glowing figure of red color, close-up. Lot of small light bulbs flicker in the dark. Christmas paraphernalia for the house. High quality. 4k footage.

r

By richwolf stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083213604
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV768.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.2 MB

Related stock videos

2021 Happy New Year greeting text with particles and sparks on black night sky with colored slow motion fireworks on background, beautiful typography magic design.
4k00:102021 Happy New Year greeting text with particles and sparks on black night sky with colored slow motion fireworks on background, beautiful typography magic design.
Happy holidays banner with christmas tree, menorah, kwanzaa candles, gifts, candy canes, and dreidels. Festive greeting card 3D animation in 4K.
4k00:09Happy holidays banner with christmas tree, menorah, kwanzaa candles, gifts, candy canes, and dreidels. Festive greeting card 3D animation in 4K.
Funny Snowman in Santa Claus Cap Greeting with Hands and Smiling. Beautiful 3d Cartoon Animation Green Screen. Animated Greeting Card. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Concept Full HD 1920x1080
hd00:28Funny Snowman in Santa Claus Cap Greeting with Hands and Smiling. Beautiful 3d Cartoon Animation Green Screen. Animated Greeting Card. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Concept Full HD 1920x1080
Christmas Gingerbread man Dancers - gangnam style. 3D animation of funny, hot and sweet cookie boy dancing for holiday and kid event, show, VJ, party, music, website, banner, dvd
4k00:10Christmas Gingerbread man Dancers - gangnam style. 3D animation of funny, hot and sweet cookie boy dancing for holiday and kid event, show, VJ, party, music, website, banner, dvd
Animated Christmas tree on red
hd00:10Animated Christmas tree on red
Greeting Season concept.Dolly of ornaments on a Christmas tree with decorative light and falling snow in 4k (UHD)
4k00:34Greeting Season concept.Dolly of ornaments on a Christmas tree with decorative light and falling snow in 4k (UHD)
Winter scene
sd00:07Winter scene
Christmas tree with colorful bokeh and christmas lights..Christmas and new year decoration. Abstract bokeh holiday background. Blinking garland. Christmas lights twinkling.
hd00:19Christmas tree with colorful bokeh and christmas lights..Christmas and new year decoration. Abstract bokeh holiday background. Blinking garland. Christmas lights twinkling.

Related video keywords