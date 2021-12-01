 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

The macro shot of clock is located on a rotating table. Reflection of the light of the lamps on the glass. The black arrows indicate twelve. Yellow shiny tinsel in the background. High quality.

r

By richwolf stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083213589
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV896.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

The long hand of the clock rotates rapidly under the glass. Local time. Brilliant festive tinsel in the background. The lamps of the garland flicker. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:22The long hand of the clock rotates rapidly under the glass. Local time. Brilliant festive tinsel in the background. The lamps of the garland flicker. High quality. 4k footage.
A beautiful clock shows midnight. The concept of a Happy New Year. Holidays. Shiny tinsel and a Christmas ball on the background. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:12A beautiful clock shows midnight. The concept of a Happy New Year. Holidays. Shiny tinsel and a Christmas ball on the background. High quality. 4k footage.
Round clock for time tracking. Arrows point to a festive midnight. The concept of time counting. Red and white wall clock case. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:19Round clock for time tracking. Arrows point to a festive midnight. The concept of time counting. Red and white wall clock case. High quality. 4k footage.
Close-up of the watch face with large numbers. A red-edged clock indicates midnight. New Year's Eve. Clock on a rotating table. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:19Close-up of the watch face with large numbers. A red-edged clock indicates midnight. New Year's Eve. Clock on a rotating table. High quality. 4k footage.
The second hand on the clock moves towards the number twelve. Bright multi-colored garland bulbs flicker in the background. New Year's Eve celebrations. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:25The second hand on the clock moves towards the number twelve. Bright multi-colored garland bulbs flicker in the background. New Year's Eve celebrations. High quality. 4k footage.
Decorative decoration and large clock, close-up. The needle moves along the dial at an accelerated pace. It's a midnight holiday. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:12Decorative decoration and large clock, close-up. The needle moves along the dial at an accelerated pace. It's a midnight holiday. High quality. 4k footage.

Related video keywords