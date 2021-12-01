0
Stock video
Equipment for network and autonomous solar power plants. Affordable and clean electricity. Sun modules, sunset. Shooting in a circle. High quality. 4k footage.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083213586
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|364.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|53.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Long solar panel close-up. Cloudy sky above the well-groomed field. Electric modules, network inverter, special equipment for solar farm. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:19Workers installing PV Photovoltaic, solar panels, which converts solar energy into electric energy. Connecting and configuring solar panels to the network. Concept of green energy.
4k00:33A single system of devices at a solar power plant in the renewable energy sector. Increased solar power generation. Large-scale energy network. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:58Alternative energy based on renewable energy. Independence from central networks and local suppliers. Solar farm in private possessions. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:10THAILAND 2021. Scene of Power Lines And Blue Sky Time Lapse.High Voltage Electricity Transmission.
Related video keywords
alternativebluecleanecologicalecologyelectricelectricalelectricityenergyenvironmentenvironmentalequipmentfarmfarmingfieldfuturegenerationgeneratorgreenindustrialindustryinnovationlandscapelightmodernmodulenaturalnaturenetworkpanelpanelsphotovoltaicplantpowerrenewableskyslow motionsolarsolar farmsolar panelsolar panelsstationsunsunlightsunrisesunsetsustainablesystemtechnology