Trip by car on a broken road, the entrance to the village. The concept of road reconstruction. The rural road runs along the edge of the cliff. High quality. 4k footage.
- Stock footage ID: 1083213580
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|494.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|74.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.7 MB
