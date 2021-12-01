0
Stock video
slow moving clouds in foggy field of Imperata cylindrica, or cogongrass or kunai grass at Sunset Peak or Tai Tung Shan in Lantau Island, Hong Kong
J
By James Jiao
- Stock footage ID: 1083210676
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MP4
|95.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|40.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Landscape of Guilin at dusk, Li River and Karst mountains. Located near Yangshuo County, Guilin City, Guangxi Province, China.
hd00:14The picturesque landscape with aerial mill on the channel in Kinderdiyk, Netherlands. Full HD video (High Definition).
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
autumnbackgroundbeautifulbeautybluebrightcloudscolorconceptduskenvironmenteveningfieldgreenhikinghillhouseinspirationislandlandscapelawnmountainmountainsnaturalnatureoutdooroutdoorspanoramaparkpathpathwaypeakrayroadrocksandsceneryscenicsignskysummersunrisesunsettourismtrailtraveltrekkingvacationvalleyview