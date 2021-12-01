 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

slow moving clouds in foggy field of Imperata cylindrica, or cogongrass or kunai grass at Sunset Peak or Tai Tung Shan in Lantau Island, Hong Kong

J

By James Jiao

  • Stock footage ID: 1083210670
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP497.3 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV23.8 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.7 MB

Related stock videos

Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
Drone reveal trough the trees on Signal hill into Cape Town city during sunrise.
4k00:10Drone reveal trough the trees on Signal hill into Cape Town city during sunrise.
Ecuador Guayaquil Coffee Cocoa Plantation City Partly Cloudy Sunset Aerial 4K
4k00:31Ecuador Guayaquil Coffee Cocoa Plantation City Partly Cloudy Sunset Aerial 4K
aerial view. flight over the sea,view on Reine and Hamnoya village ,Lofoten Islands,Norway.Camera move up
4k00:10aerial view. flight over the sea,view on Reine and Hamnoya village ,Lofoten Islands,Norway.Camera move up
Timelapse sunset at Phu Langka National Park, Phayao province, north of Thailand, The last rays of the year.
4k00:12Timelapse sunset at Phu Langka National Park, Phayao province, north of Thailand, The last rays of the year.
Landscape of Mount Huangshan (Yellow Mountains). UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located in Huangshan, Anhui, China.
4k00:33Landscape of Mount Huangshan (Yellow Mountains). UNESCO World Heritage Site. Located in Huangshan, Anhui, China.
Aerial shot of Hehuanshan at dawn, Taroko National Park, Taiwan
4k00:33Aerial shot of Hehuanshan at dawn, Taroko National Park, Taiwan
Moving white clouds blue sky scenic aerial view sunset. Drone flies high back in blue sky through fluffy clouds in evening at golden sun summer. Sun is hidden behind clouds at fog. Relax. Nature
4k00:19Moving white clouds blue sky scenic aerial view sunset. Drone flies high back in blue sky through fluffy clouds in evening at golden sun summer. Sun is hidden behind clouds at fog. Relax. Nature

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:37Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:34Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during beautiful sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:36Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during beautiful sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:35Aerial view of helicopter flying over mountains into the clouds during magical sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.

Related video keywords