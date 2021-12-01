0
Stock video
Selective Focus On Green Christmas Tree Leaves
K
By KirtyGupta16
- Stock footage ID: 1083210589
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|18.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:27Aerial View. Flying over the beautiful sunny forest trees. Aerial camera shot. Landscape panorama. Altai, Siberia.
4k00:26Fresh green meadows and blooming flowers. Camera moving through alpine meadow with colorful flowers
4k00:51Drone flying over a cornfield during sunset. Drone flies over green agriculture corn field. Beautiful summer landscape of a corn field. Top view to the green farm cornfield