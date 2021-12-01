0
Stock video
View of freshly prepared minced meat sausages with spices in a natural casing
v
By velant
- Stock footage ID: 1083210487
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|11.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Cooking / smoking delicious juicy meat steaks and sausages on the grill on fire and Barbecue Smoker for smoke roasting
hd00:11Cooking / smoking delicious juicy meat steaks and sausages on the grill on fire and Barbecue Smoker for smoke roasting
4k00:12ZOOM IN Time lapse of pepperoni pizza cooking in an oven. The pepperoni slowly curls as it cooks and the cheese bubbles and browns.
4k00:21Cooking delicious hot dishes. Fried eggs or omelette and diced, crispy, sausage with bacon are fried in hot fat in kitchen frying pan.
hd00:20fry on the grill a piece of red beef. cook a steak on the frying pan. Juicy piece of meat. Rapid. Slow motion
hd00:15Juicy Pieces of Smoked Meat Lie in a Wooden Basket on a Wide Shelf of Shop. This Top-Quality Meat is on Sale Under the Small Price Within the Limits of Sell-Out. Some Pieces of Meat Was Cuted on a
Related video keywords
animalbarbequebeefbrunchbuycloseupcookcookingcuisinedeliverydepartment storedinnerdishfoodfreshfreshnessfrozengermanygourmethealthyingredientintestinemarketmealmeatminced meatmuttonnational cuisinenatural productsnatural sausage casingnutritionobjectorganicporkproductproductionrangerawrefrigeratedrestaurantsalesausagesausagessellsellingshopshop windowshowcase