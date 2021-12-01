0
Stock video
Aerial top view of many cars parked. Drone View over Outdoor Parking Lots. Car finds parking spot. Car parking of a shopping center, top-down aerial shooting.
S
By Strikernia
- Stock footage ID: 1083210151
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|143.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:25Logistic business or transport concept : Aerial top down view over import export port of Thailand with many stacks of cargo container rows and big cranes.
4k00:22Fly over lorry trucks rows at parking place spot lot aerial top view from above 4K HD. Drivers working hours and rest area. Transportation cargo delivery logistics business vehicles construction
4k00:12Time lapse Video Top View of Ginza crossing at the time of termination. Many people and cars are passing through The light from the sun gradually moves on the road, Zoom Out Shot
4k00:07Aerial view time lapse over industrial import or export port of Thailand in Bangkok with many rows and stacks of container and big container loader ship vessel at night.
4k00:11Fly over lorry trucks rows at parking place spot lot aerial top view from above 4K HD. Drivers working hours and rest area. Transportation cargo delivery logistics business vehicles construction
hd00:13RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - OCTOBER 15, 2015. View on traffic jam on the road of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. View from observation deck of Al-Mamlyaka Kingdom Tower
4k00:10Aerial top down view of automaker distribution center with new vehicles perfectly lined up next to each other ready for further transportation retailers and dealerships 4k high resolutions footage