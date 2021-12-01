 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Mulled wine preparation. Street food at the Christmas market. Warm winter drink with fruits, berries and cinnamon.

P

By Pelagija

  • Stock footage ID: 1083209908
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4136.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Related stock videos

Mulled wine in saucepan. Hot drink. Fruit drink. Food fair. Eating fast food. Street food.
hd00:09Mulled wine in saucepan. Hot drink. Fruit drink. Food fair. Eating fast food. Street food.
Super Slow Motion Shot of Ingredients Falling and Splashing into Mulled Wine at 1000 fps.
4k00:13Super Slow Motion Shot of Ingredients Falling and Splashing into Mulled Wine at 1000 fps.
winter holidays and people concept - senior couple with takeaway hot drinks at christmas market on town hall square in tallinn, estonia
4k00:10winter holidays and people concept - senior couple with takeaway hot drinks at christmas market on town hall square in tallinn, estonia
Big copper in which mulled wine at Christmas fair cooks. Mulled wine with fruit and spices cooked in a large pot, over which there is a vapor.
hd00:22Big copper in which mulled wine at Christmas fair cooks. Mulled wine with fruit and spices cooked in a large pot, over which there is a vapor.
Cooking hot mulled wine. In a large saucepan on the street a beverage is boiling. Full HD 1920x1080 Video Clip
hd00:09Cooking hot mulled wine. In a large saucepan on the street a beverage is boiling. Full HD 1920x1080 Video Clip
huge pans with hot mulled wine at christmas festive. street shop with traditional mulled wine. Close-up hot wine pan in evening at Christmas market. Street food, mulled wine boiled in tub on fire.
4k00:10huge pans with hot mulled wine at christmas festive. street shop with traditional mulled wine. Close-up hot wine pan in evening at Christmas market. Street food, mulled wine boiled in tub on fire.
a man pours hot mulled wine into a glass. warming drink for a holiday in nature. Catering.
4k00:05a man pours hot mulled wine into a glass. warming drink for a holiday in nature. Catering.
Christmas city mulled wine street alcoholic drink holiday
4k00:17Christmas city mulled wine street alcoholic drink holiday

Related video keywords