0
Stock video
View of the artificial lake in a granite quarry as it looks from above
u
By ungvar
- Stock footage ID: 1083209569
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|61.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|12.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Drone top shot flight with a view of the sand hills, car tracks and the Pfarrwiesensee in Germany
hd00:10Drone flight over the Sand and gravel mining on a sunny summer day at Pfarrwiesensee in Germany, areal shot
4k00:26Turquoise water of an artificial lake in a clay quarry. Bright natural red clay in a quarry with azure water - tilt reveal shot.
4k00:10MOGYLIVKA, UKRAINE - JULY 22, 2021: The flooded quarry is a resting place and a beach. Beach on a flooded quarry. An artificial beach in a flooded quarry.
Related video keywords
aerial viewartificialartificial lakeartificial pondazure waterbeautifulbeautycanyondrone viewenvironmentfloodedflooded quarriesflooded quarryflooding quarrygeologygreenhillindustrylakelandmarklandscapeminenaturalnatureoutdoorpicturesque shorespitpondquarryreservoirrocksceneryscenicstonestone quarrysunnysurfacetourismtranquiltraveltreeturquoisewater