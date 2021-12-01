 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

View of the artificial lake in a granite quarry as it looks from above

u

By ungvar

  • Stock footage ID: 1083209569
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV61.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV12.1 MB

Related stock videos

Panorama of the quarry. Artificial lake. Sunset. Horizon. Development of minerals.
4k00:11Panorama of the quarry. Artificial lake. Sunset. Horizon. Development of minerals.
Drone top shot flight with a view of the sand hills, car tracks and the Pfarrwiesensee in Germany
hd00:16Drone top shot flight with a view of the sand hills, car tracks and the Pfarrwiesensee in Germany
Drone flight over the Sand and gravel mining on a sunny summer day at Pfarrwiesensee in Germany, areal shot
hd00:10Drone flight over the Sand and gravel mining on a sunny summer day at Pfarrwiesensee in Germany, areal shot
Mining boom. Excavator loads ore.Panorama. Artificial lake. Sunset. Development of minerals.
4k00:30Mining boom. Excavator loads ore.Panorama. Artificial lake. Sunset. Development of minerals.
Mining boom. Excavator loads ore.Panorama. Artificial lake. Sunset. Development of minerals.
4k00:23Mining boom. Excavator loads ore.Panorama. Artificial lake. Sunset. Development of minerals.
Turquoise water of an artificial lake in a clay quarry. Bright natural red clay in a quarry with azure water - tilt reveal shot.
4k00:26Turquoise water of an artificial lake in a clay quarry. Bright natural red clay in a quarry with azure water - tilt reveal shot.
MOGYLIVKA, UKRAINE - JULY 22, 2021: The flooded quarry is a resting place and a beach. Beach on a flooded quarry. An artificial beach in a flooded quarry.
4k00:10MOGYLIVKA, UKRAINE - JULY 22, 2021: The flooded quarry is a resting place and a beach. Beach on a flooded quarry. An artificial beach in a flooded quarry.
MOGYLIVKA, UKRAINE - JULY 22, 2021: The flooded quarry is a resting place and a beach. Beach entertainment. Beach on a flooded quarry. An artificial beach in a flooded quarry.
4k00:15MOGYLIVKA, UKRAINE - JULY 22, 2021: The flooded quarry is a resting place and a beach. Beach entertainment. Beach on a flooded quarry. An artificial beach in a flooded quarry.

Related video keywords