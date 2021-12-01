0
Stock video
Modern Santa Claus unties the bag with gifts. The jolly grandfather is sitting in his chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083209194
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|183.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:29Santa Claus with gift bag using tablet computer in snow covered winter forest near Christmas tree
4k00:34Santa Claus takes gifts out of a red bag and puts them under the Christmas tree with the fireplace in the background. Christmas spirit, magic, dream concept 4k footage
4k00:10Christmas elf playing with a tin toy and a vinyl record on a gramophone. Residence of Santa Claus.
4k00:06Santa Claus ringing a small bell. Jingle Bells. Savings on purchases. Christmas is coming. Preparing for the Christmas night. Sales promotion. Cinematic 4K.
Same model in other videos
4k00:16Santa Claus's gloved hands cannot open a bottle of champagne. Cheerful grandfather in a chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
4k00:15Close-up of Rkui Santa Claus leafing through bundles of dollar banknotes. Cheerful grandfather in a chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
4k00:19Modern Santa Claus holds a blue ball and admires it. Cheerful grandfather in a chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
4k00:18Modern Santa Claus unties a bag with gifts close-up. The jolly grandfather is sitting in his chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
4k00:17Modern Santa Claus strokes branches and straightens decorations. The jolly grandfather is sitting in his chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
4k00:14Modern Santa Claus hugs a red bag with gifts. Cheerful grandfather in a chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
4k00:15Santa Claus in gloves cannot open a bottle of champagne. Cheerful grandfather in a chair next to the Christmas tree. New Year's lights are on. Merry christmas concept. UHD 4K.
Related video keywords
agedbagcelebratingcelebration eventcheerfulchristmaschristmas lightschristmas timechristmas treeclose upcolourfulcopy spaceeveeveningfestivegarlandgiftsglovedhandholidayholiday backgroundhomehouseleisurelightsmoustachenew yearnew years evenewyearnoeloldoneone personopensplayfulpreparingpresentredsantasanta claussanta clausesittingtraditionalxmasyear