0
Stock video
Red Christmas ball on green tinsel, Christmas background, copy space. Multicolored lights out of focus. Greeting card. Festive video for intro, transition, splash screen. UHD 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083209182
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|240.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:12Happy New Year greeting text particles and sparks Confetti black night sky colored beautiful typography magic design,Glitter Particles and Sparklers Light Dark Night Sky With Colorful loop effect art
4k00:083D animation - Looped animated background of a "Merry Christmas" text, Christmas balls and pine needles frame in vertical composition
4k01:00Merry Christmas Animated greeting text 4K animation on Green screen background - Merry Christmas animation on Chroma key background
Related video keywords
artisticatmospherebackdropballbeautifulblurbokehcelebratecelebratingchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas lightschristmas toycolourfulcongratulatingdecorationeveeveningeventflickergarlandgiftglittergreenhappinesshappyholidayinterruptionintrolightlightsmulti colorednew years eveno peoplenoelornamentornatepresentsredseasonalshimmershinysigntinseltraditionalwhitexmas