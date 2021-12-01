0
Stock video
flowers and wooden mustache with flashing garland on a decorated christmas tree
E
By Elena_Nik
- Stock footage ID: 1083209038
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|76.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Christmas tree decorations in the room at night. Amazing flashing garland radiating christmas spirits and mood. Dark room with christmas and new year interior decoration. Green tree decorated with
4k00:11Many gift boxes and christmas decorations under a beautiful decorated christmas tree with bokeh lights in living room at night.
4k00:11Sweet caucasian child is writing a letter to santa claus in room, decorated for christmas, preparing for holiday -christmas spirit, holidays and celebrations concept close up 4k footage
4k00:164k footage of big heap of gifts and present next to burning fireplace and glowing Christmas tree in living room on Christmas eve
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:12Happy young family with two children sitting on the armchair in the living room , online video chatting. The room is decorated with a Christmas tree and garlands. Everyone waving their hands while
4k00:58Christmas border Background - Christmas tree branches on Empty Backdrop for text - 4K animation Christmas decoration Backgrounds Package - Christmas border Frame backgrounds
Related video keywords
backgroundballballsbeautifulblur backgroundbrightcelebratecelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas decorchristmas lightschristmas patterncloseupcozydecemberdecordecorationdecorativefairyfestivegarlandgiftgiftsglittergoldengreengreetinghangingholidayholiday decorholiday decorationslightsmagicmerrynewornamentornamentspinepresentsredseasonseasonalshinysnowflaketraditiontraditionaltreewinteryear