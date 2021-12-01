0
Stock video
Alpine Mountain Peak Covered in Deep Snow Aerial Shot Left California
l
By lovemushroom
- Stock footage ID: 1083208663
Video clip length: 00:36FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|439.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|164.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|32.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15The Himalayas Everest Beautiful Mountain Range Winter Inspiring Landscape Snow Cold Sea Of Clouds Aerial Flight Footage Over Peaks Epic Panorama Nature Success Summit Top Peak 4K
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Through Mountain Clouds Towards Sunrise Beautiful Morning Peaks Inspirational Motivational Nature Background UHD 4K
4k00:22Aurora Borealis Milky Way Galaxy Rise Time Lapse Stars Over Mountains Simulated Northern Lights
hd00:20Climbers Walking Up Mountain Expedition Aerial Flight Epic Mountain Range Climb To Success Beautiful Peak Winter Vacation Exploration Adventure Hiking Tourism Concept.
4k00:16Aerial view of snow mountain range landscape in Sichuan China under blue sky with winding road and sea of clouds in the background 4k winter drone footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13slow motion of A girl walks through the woods and in the snow, breathe pure air, smiles in the nature of the mountain, is walking with hiking backpack.Concept:relaxation, hiking, love, purity, freedom
4k00:18Aerial Panning Rim Of A Steaming Volcano Caldera, With Jagged Rocks, A Turquoise Lake, And Distant Foggy Mountain Peaks - East Java, Indonesia