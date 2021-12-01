 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Spinning over pond in forest - 4k AERIAL video.

M

By Milosz_G

  • Stock footage ID: 1083208522
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV131.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV67.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.4 MB

Related stock videos

This stock video features an aerial drone shot from right featuring a waterfall. This waterfall in a Hawaiian jungle is surrounded by an assortment of palm trees ending into a pond.
4k00:13This stock video features an aerial drone shot from right featuring a waterfall. This waterfall in a Hawaiian jungle is surrounded by an assortment of palm trees ending into a pond.
Top view aerial flight over small lake of perfectly round shape. Moving up, clear turquoise water of pond surrounded by trees and plants. Untouched nature on summer day
4k00:20Top view aerial flight over small lake of perfectly round shape. Moving up, clear turquoise water of pond surrounded by trees and plants. Untouched nature on summer day
Flight over Toplitzsee (Toplitz lake) and Kammersee mountain lakes, in Salzkammergut, Styria, Austria.
4k00:40Flight over Toplitzsee (Toplitz lake) and Kammersee mountain lakes, in Salzkammergut, Styria, Austria.
Aerial View. Flying over the beautiful lake near mountains. Aerial camera shot. Landscape panorama. Altai, Siberia.
hd00:17Aerial View. Flying over the beautiful lake near mountains. Aerial camera shot. Landscape panorama. Altai, Siberia.
Aerial drone shot of raised bog pond and islands in fog during sunrise
4k00:21Aerial drone shot of raised bog pond and islands in fog during sunrise
Los Angeles Downtown Sunset Skyline From Echo Park Lake Aerial Shot Forward Tilt Up
4k00:31Los Angeles Downtown Sunset Skyline From Echo Park Lake Aerial Shot Forward Tilt Up
Seagulls circling over a fish farm in the open ocean during sunset
4k00:37Seagulls circling over a fish farm in the open ocean during sunset
Aerial top down flight over amazing small lake of perfectly round shape. Cloudy sky reflected in clear turquoise water of pond surrounded by trees and plants. Untouched nature from above on summer day
4k00:17Aerial top down flight over amazing small lake of perfectly round shape. Cloudy sky reflected in clear turquoise water of pond surrounded by trees and plants. Untouched nature from above on summer day

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Aerial view of shrimp farms on North Shore of Oahu. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:22Oahu, Hawaii circa-2018. Aerial view of shrimp farms on North Shore of Oahu. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.

Related video keywords