0
Stock video
Young man walking outdoors on the snow and ice in the middle of a pine forest in the mountains.He wears a black winter hat and winter clothes, with a green backpack. Slowmotion, shot at 60 FPS
q
- Stock footage ID: 1083208507
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|146.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12fun friends jumping in swimming pool at luxury hotel resort celebrating summer vacation enjoying sunny day on travel holiday 4k
hd00:16Social distancing. Multiracial Friends in protective face mask greet their elbows. Elbow bump is new greeting to avoid spread of coronavirus or covid-19 - Avoid or Stop handshakes due to pandemic
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
hd00:20Multirace interracial mexican theme party concept - attractive turkish latina european people dancing on the city street, lens flare sun shining
hd00:13Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
4k00:20Close up voluteers activists child in gloves tidying up rubbish in park or forest save environment stop plastic pollution bag bottle recycle ecology garbage nature altruism care clean slow motion
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:42Unhappy couple making up and kissing on beach at sunset sad woman being comforted by strong handsome man
Same model in other videos
4k00:25Young man standing outdoors on the snow and ice in the middle of a pine forest in the mountains. Close up of his face, orbit movement of camera. He wears a black winter hat neck warmer and earrings
hd00:29Girl wearing exotic snake skin like boots as her ankle boots walking in the ice and snow. Close up of her boots. Slowmotion
4k00:25Young fit man walking outdoors on the snow and ice in the middle of a pine forest in the mountains. He wears a black winter hat and winter clothes, with a green backpack. Shot from the back
4k00:11Young man standing outdoors on the snow and ice in the middle of a pine forest in the mountains. Shot of his hands and face, orbit movement of camera. He wears a black winter hat neck warmer
hd00:13Young man walking outdoors on the snow and ice in the middle of a pine forest in the mountains.He wears a black winter hat and winter clothes, with a green backpack. Slowmotion, shot at 60 FPS
4k00:12Young fit man walking outdoors on the snow and ice in the middle of a pine forest in the mountains.He wears a black winter hat and winter clothes, with a green backpack. Front medium shot
4k00:08Young fit man walking outdoors on the snow and ice in the middle of a pine forest in the mountains.He wears a black winter hat and winter clothes, with a green backpack. Lateral medium shot truking