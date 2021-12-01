0
Stock video
Facade of a European city building. Elements of architecture. Aerial drone view.
d
By dmitro2009
- Stock footage ID: 1083208393
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|64.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Unrecognizable people walk down the street with Christmas and New Year decoration. Bright Christmas street illumination. European city decorated for the Christmas Holiday. UHD, 4K
4k00:17Beautiful narrow street in the old part of Rome, Italy. Medieval buildings covered with ivy. Steadicam shot
4k00:59Paris, France. Close-up shot of the Eiffel tower on a drone from a height. Shooting date may 16, 2020. Eiffel tower from a height.
Related video keywords
aerialancientapartmentarchitectureartbackgroundbalconybrickbuildingbusinesscitycityscapeclassicculturedesigndowntowndroneelementseuropeeuropeanexteriorfacadefrontheritagehistorichistoricalhomehouselandscapeoldornamentpanoramapublicquadcopterresidentialroofsculpturestreetstyletiletoptourismtouristtowntraditionaltravelurbanviewwallwindow