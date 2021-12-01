0
Stock video
The concept of gifts for the New Year holidays. Beautiful shiny decoration on a dark background. Christmas shopping. Souvenir shops. High quality. 4k footage.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083208153
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|532.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Motion graphics Merry Christmas concept. Happy Christmas companions. Santa Claus, Snowman In gift box.
hd00:28Funny Snowman in Santa Claus Cap Greeting with Hands and Smiling. Beautiful 3d Cartoon Animation Green Screen. Animated Greeting Card. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Concept Full HD 1920x1080
4k00:21Isolated Male Tomcat in Blue Environment Moves in Rhythm of the 80s or 90s New Year. One Cheerful Model Posing with Wow Gangnam Emotions. Fun Concept. Loop able Abstract Action in Colorful Studio 4k
4k00:34Greeting Season concept.Dolly of ornaments on a Christmas tree with decorative light and falling snow in 4k (UHD)
4k00:30Greeting Season concept.Macro with Dolly of ornaments on a Christmas tree with decorative light and falling snow in 4k (UHD)
hd00:28Funny Snowman in Santa Claus Cap Waving and Smiling. Beautiful 3d Cartoon Animation with Green Screen. Animated Greeting Card. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Concept. Full HD 1920x1080.
Related video keywords
accessoriesaccessoryartartificialattractivebackgroundballbaublesbeautifulbeautifycelebrating backgroundcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorchristmas evechristmas ornamentsconceptcustomerdecemberdecordecorationdecorationsdecorativedepartmentdesignfashionfestivegiftholidayholiday conceptmallmerchandisemerrynewnew yearnew year treeprice tagsredsantaseasonalshopstoretinseltreewhitewinterwinter accessoriesxmasyear