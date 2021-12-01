0
Stock video
View from behind on electrical modules at a solar power plant. Installation of autonomous hybrid power devices in remote areas. Renewable energy. High quality. 4k footage.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083208150
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|94.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Solar farm. Solar energy production. Rows of photovoltaic solar cells installed to generate clean and cheap energy. Fighting climate change. Technology development.
4k00:10Animation with energy solar panels on the house roof. Installing solar panels can provide cottage with free electricity. Production and installation of sun cells is efficiently in warm regions.
4k00:10Solar panels on the red tile roof of the private house and wind turbines generators behind them. Clean energy provides free electricity to the whole family throughout the entire time, 3d animation.
4k00:12Solar panel cells on the red roof tiles produce electricity energy for comfortable life and saving money. Sun energy is modern technology and ecological power for healthy lifestyle, 3d animation.
Related video keywords
alternativebluecleancollectecologicalecologyelectricelectricalelectricityenergyenvironmentenvironmentalequipmentfarmfarmingfieldfuturegenerationgeneratorgreenindustrialindustryinnovationlandscapelightmodernmodulesnaturalnaturepanelpanelsphotovoltaicplantpowerrenewableskyslow motionsolarsolar farmsolar panelsolar panelsstationsunsunlightsunrisesunsetsustainablesystemtechnology