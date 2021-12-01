0
Stock video
White truck tows semi truck using short cable. Traffic. A small bus carries passengers. Spring nature, bright sun in the background. High quality. 4k footage.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083208138
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|218 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11workers in uniform carry large accumulator battery along repair workshop slow motion backside view
4k00:13young employees with accumulator battery walk past red lorry in repair shop slow motion backside view
4k00:25ISTANBUL - CIRCA 2019: Long haul semi truck trailer tractor, bus and car driving across viaduct in the elevated highway. Transporting commercial cargo in dry van semi trailer running on overpass road
4k00:17A heavy truck carries bulky and heavy cargo to the suburban area. A small bus rides in front of the truck. View from above on the track in the evening. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:33The process of freight and passenger traffic from a large city to the suburbs. Truck and white bus follow the route. Transport and road safety concept. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:13White bus and cars traveling on highway through the agricultural fields in the countryside. Shot. Aerial view of transport moving on straight long road.
4k00:09Bus and freight transport are slowly moving along the highway towards a major city. The concept of safe passenger transportation over medium distances. High quality. 4k footage.
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewalonebackgroundbusbusinesscarcargoclearcommercialdaydeliverydistancedriveflyingfreightfrom abovegoodsheavyhighwayhorizontalimportindustrialindustryloadlogisticslorrymerchandisemovingpassengerspullingroadroutesemishippingskyspeedstoragetechnologytowtraffictrailertransittransporttransportationtraveltruckvehicleview