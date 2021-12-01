 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

White truck tows semi truck using short cable. Traffic. A small bus carries passengers. Spring nature, bright sun in the background. High quality. 4k footage.

r

By richwolf stock

  • Stock footage ID: 1083208138
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV218 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV35.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.1 MB

Related stock videos

workers in uniform carry large accumulator battery along repair workshop slow motion backside view
4k00:11workers in uniform carry large accumulator battery along repair workshop slow motion backside view
young employees with accumulator battery walk past red lorry in repair shop slow motion backside view
4k00:13young employees with accumulator battery walk past red lorry in repair shop slow motion backside view
ISTANBUL - CIRCA 2019: Long haul semi truck trailer tractor, bus and car driving across viaduct in the elevated highway. Transporting commercial cargo in dry van semi trailer running on overpass road
4k00:25ISTANBUL - CIRCA 2019: Long haul semi truck trailer tractor, bus and car driving across viaduct in the elevated highway. Transporting commercial cargo in dry van semi trailer running on overpass road
A heavy truck carries bulky and heavy cargo to the suburban area. A small bus rides in front of the truck. View from above on the track in the evening. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:17A heavy truck carries bulky and heavy cargo to the suburban area. A small bus rides in front of the truck. View from above on the track in the evening. High quality. 4k footage.
The process of freight and passenger traffic from a large city to the suburbs. Truck and white bus follow the route. Transport and road safety concept. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:33The process of freight and passenger traffic from a large city to the suburbs. Truck and white bus follow the route. Transport and road safety concept. High quality. 4k footage.
White bus and cars traveling on highway through the agricultural fields in the countryside. Shot. Aerial view of transport moving on straight long road.
4k00:13White bus and cars traveling on highway through the agricultural fields in the countryside. Shot. Aerial view of transport moving on straight long road.
Bus and freight transport are slowly moving along the highway towards a major city. The concept of safe passenger transportation over medium distances. High quality. 4k footage.
4k00:09Bus and freight transport are slowly moving along the highway towards a major city. The concept of safe passenger transportation over medium distances. High quality. 4k footage.
Ratia, Haryana, India - 14 July, 2020: Farmer reversing the tractor for unloading the trolley full of dirt outdoor in the field located in rural India.Dump truck is unloading soil at construction site
hd00:07Ratia, Haryana, India - 14 July, 2020: Farmer reversing the tractor for unloading the trolley full of dirt outdoor in the field located in rural India.Dump truck is unloading soil at construction site

Related video keywords