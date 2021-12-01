0
Stock video
Violin And Flowers Display - Concert, Orchestra
F
By FyreStock
- Stock footage ID: 1083208030
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|167 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
arrangementbachbroadwaycellochopinclassicclassicalcomposercomposingdebussydisplaydouble bassdramaticeuropeeuropeanfamousgrandhomeinstrumentinstrumentalinstrumentslivelive musicmajesticmusicaloperaopera houseoperaticorchestralplayerplaysroomschubertsheet musicsheetsstagestringstringedstringstchaikovskytheatertheatreverdiviennaviolinwest end