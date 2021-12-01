 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

A budgie sits on a perch and talks. A tamed parrot is a talking parrot. Close-up.

B

By BetterPhoto

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207982
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

A blue parrot jumps on a cage in the house
hd00:13A blue parrot jumps on a cage in the house
Flock of wavy parrots are pecking sneakers of visitors of the enclosure stock footage video
4k00:10Flock of wavy parrots are pecking sneakers of visitors of the enclosure stock footage video
Parrot in a cage on a background window
hd00:06Parrot in a cage on a background window

Related video keywords