0

Stock video

A man works in the office and writes something in a notebook. The male holds a pen in his hand and writes on sheet of paper plan for day. Working days. Office worker. Routine. Businessman. Busy man

V

By VSh PRODUCTION

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207868
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

