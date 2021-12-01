0
Stock video
Revealing shot from behind a tree of a snowy path outdoors with pines in the mountains. Establishing shot at sunset.
q
- Stock footage ID: 1083207850
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|59.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11winter wonderland forest. snow trees. snowing snowy. sunset dusk sunshine. woods nature. slow motion. winter background. romantic wonderland. beautiful environment
hd00:21christmas tree glowing lights by mountain stream in winter, snow and blue sky at dawn, Iceland 2