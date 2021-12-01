0
Stock video
Aerial view of Sovereign Harbour with boats on pontoons and reflections in the water of the buildings.
A
By AVM Images
- Stock footage ID: 1083207787
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|341.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|47.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.5 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewairattractionbeachboatsbritainbritishbuildingclearcoastcoastalcoastlinedroneeast sussexeastbourneenglandenglishenglish channelentrancefootagegroyneharborharbourholidaymarinanaturereflectionsresortretirementsandscenicseaseafrontseasidesouthernsouthern englandsovereignsovereign harbourtidetourismtravelukvacationvesselsvideowarmwaterwoodenyachts