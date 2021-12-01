 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial of Newhaven Bay and the River Ouse which leads towards the Marina and the dock area before the Newhaven Town and the East Sussex countryside.

A

By AVM Images

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207784
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV112.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV44.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.9 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial footage of the Napoleonic fort at Newhaven, East Sussex.
hd00:30Aerial footage of the Napoleonic fort at Newhaven, East Sussex.
Newhaven incinerator, East Sussex
hd00:10Newhaven incinerator, East Sussex
Aerial footage of the Napoleonic fort at Newhaven, East Sussex.
hd00:18Aerial footage of the Napoleonic fort at Newhaven, East Sussex.
Aerial footage of Newhaven's Napoleonic Fort, East Sussex
hd00:16Aerial footage of Newhaven's Napoleonic Fort, East Sussex
Aerial footage of Newhaven's Napoleonic Fort, East Sussex
hd00:26Aerial footage of Newhaven's Napoleonic Fort, East Sussex
Aerial pan showing Newhaven harbour, marina, port and town, East Sussex, UK
hd00:30Aerial pan showing Newhaven harbour, marina, port and town, East Sussex, UK
Newhaven incinerator, East Sussex
hd00:19Newhaven incinerator, East Sussex
Newhaven incinerator, East Sussex
hd00:12Newhaven incinerator, East Sussex

Related video keywords