0
Stock video
Young asian woman very upset about hair loss
Y
By Yanya
- Stock footage ID: 1083207757
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|54.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young Asian women are exercising with outdoor running with a mountain background. When the sun sets in Thailand in summer, Concept healthy running and outdoor exercise,Tracking dolly shot
4k00:09Collage of Eyes Beautiful People of Different Ages and Multiethnic Close-up. Montage of Positive Humans Looking at Camera. Concept of Various Many Ethnic, Equality, Diverse, Race, Nationality View 4k
4k00:12Pandemic, portrait of a young tourist woman wearing protective mask on street crowd people. covid concept health and safety, N1H1 coronavirus quarantine, second wave covid virus protection
4k00:13Asian nurse taking care of mature male patient sitting on wheelchair in hospital. Young woman and old man wearing surgical face mask for protection of covid 19 pandemic. Girl smile to elderly man.
4k00:13Portrait of a young student woman wearing protective mask on street.Concept of health and safety life, N1H1 coronavirus, virus protection, pandemic in china
4k00:12Close up shot of eye opening with beautiful blue iris. Healthy eyesight concept. Front view macro video in 4K.
4k00:19Pregnant couple of husband and wife feels love and relax at home. Young expecting woman holds baby in pregnant belly. Father take care of pregnant mother. Concept of maternity and pregnancy care.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Smiling asian female doctor helping happy female patient walk with walking frame at hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services.
4k00:17Asian female nurse wearing face mask giving covid vaccination to female patient in hospital. medicine, health and healthcare services during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
4k00:18Female Beauty Portrait Lying in Flower Bed. Beautiful Asian Brunette Woman with Natural, Clean, Healthy Skin Posing and Smiling. Wellness, Spa, Cosmetology and Skincare Concept.
Same model in other videos
hd00:08Young asian woman with tablet computer during tropical beach vacation. Freelancer working on laptop lying on sun lounger.
hd00:12Rear view young woman opens curtains of bedroom window. Young girl is ready for new plans and new challenges. Concept of opening yourself to world, new affairs and new promises
Related video keywords
adultalopeciaasianbackgroundbaldingbeautybrunettebrushingcareclose-upcombconceptdamagedfacefall hairfemalegirlgrowthhairhairbrushhairlesshairstylehandheadhealthhealth carehumanisolatedkoreanlookinglosinglosslostmedicalmedicinepeoplepersonproblemproblemsrecedingstressthaithinningunhappyunhealthywhitewomanwomenworryyoung