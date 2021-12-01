 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea

Y

By YAROSLOVE_PHOTO_VIDEO

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207751
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV169.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
hd00:21Portrait of beautiful stylish african american woman smiling at camera looking confident. Wearing black clothes, urban city background. Real people series
Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
hd00:20Close up of two Lovers Joining Hands. SLOW MOTION 240 fps. Detail Silhouette of Man and Woman holding hands over the Sunset Lake Background. Couple Trust, Love and Happiness concept.
Close up portrait of Woman looking up at rain in nature with wet hair Hiker Girl trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
4k00:11Close up portrait of Woman looking up at rain in nature with wet hair Hiker Girl trekking in Scotland Slow Motion
Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
4k00:16Couple riding on vintage motorcycle with red burning signal fire after sunset on beach, slow motion
Close up back view young woman opening curtain lace standing in luxury apartment home or hotel looking through window enjoying wellbeing light city skyscrapers morning close up slow motion
hd00:12Close up back view young woman opening curtain lace standing in luxury apartment home or hotel looking through window enjoying wellbeing light city skyscrapers morning close up slow motion
Free Happy Young Hiker Woman in green raincoat looking up with raised arms enjoying calm rainy day in the nature breathing fresh air, hair blowing in wind, People Mountains Freedom Concept, Happiness
4k00:08Free Happy Young Hiker Woman in green raincoat looking up with raised arms enjoying calm rainy day in the nature breathing fresh air, hair blowing in wind, People Mountains Freedom Concept, Happiness
Happy new home owners tenants renters young parents and cute little children daughters dancing in living room with boxes on moving day celebrate relocation and family mortgage concept, slow motion
hd00:15Happy new home owners tenants renters young parents and cute little children daughters dancing in living room with boxes on moving day celebrate relocation and family mortgage concept, slow motion
Lens flare, Slow motion: Close up Women friends running enjoy life playing and freedom beach at sunset, Attractive together of asian female traveler with friends people lifestyle. 4K UHD.
4k00:09Lens flare, Slow motion: Close up Women friends running enjoy life playing and freedom beach at sunset, Attractive together of asian female traveler with friends people lifestyle. 4K UHD.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking towards view of Eiffel Tower Paris travel concept
4k00:14Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking towards view of Eiffel Tower Paris travel concept
Rear view beautiful young girls beach sand off ass slow motion wearing string bikini sexy butt tropical vacation close up shot
4k00:27Rear view beautiful young girls beach sand off ass slow motion wearing string bikini sexy butt tropical vacation close up shot
beautiful young woman taking selfie on beach at sunset blowing kiss
4k00:26beautiful young woman taking selfie on beach at sunset blowing kiss
beautiful Girl friends taking selfies on road trip at sunset with vintage car RED DRAGON
4k00:11beautiful Girl friends taking selfies on road trip at sunset with vintage car RED DRAGON
Same model in other videos
A young wet woman in a black dress stands in the dark water. Portrait of a beautiful woman with emotion. Nature and relaxation. Summer rest
4k00:10A young wet woman in a black dress stands in the dark water. Portrait of a beautiful woman with emotion. Nature and relaxation. Summer rest
A beautiful young woman in a dark bathing suit stands near the water. Cheerful portrait of a woman in black glasses. Relax on vacation in the summer. Swimming in the water
4k00:21A beautiful young woman in a dark bathing suit stands near the water. Cheerful portrait of a woman in black glasses. Relax on vacation in the summer. Swimming in the water
Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
4k00:11Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
4k00:26Portrait of a young woman in a black swimsuit with dark glasses on her eyes near the water. Swimming and relaxation in nature. summer rest
Young woman wet in a black swimsuit under the shower near the beach on vacation. Summer relaxation in nature. Wash under water. Portrait with emotions
4k00:12Young woman wet in a black swimsuit under the shower near the beach on vacation. Summer relaxation in nature. Wash under water. Portrait with emotions
Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
4k00:15Beautiful young woman in a black wet dress on the water. Slow motion 4K. Relaxation and movement on vacation by the sea
Young woman in a swimsuit in the water wears dark glasses with emotion on her face. SLOW MOTION 4K. Relaxation in the summer by the sea
4k00:15Young woman in a swimsuit in the water wears dark glasses with emotion on her face. SLOW MOTION 4K. Relaxation in the summer by the sea
Portrait of a young woman in black clothes on the background of houses with beautiful architecture in the city
4k00:16Portrait of a young woman in black clothes on the background of houses with beautiful architecture in the city

Related video keywords