0
Stock video
New Year Christmas. Happy Santa Claus is dancing next to the Christmas tree, gifts, enjoying the music. Santa Claus is having fun in the room, Christmas vacation. Holiday of the Nativity of Christ.
Z
By Zoteva
- Stock footage ID: 1083207715
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|253.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|37.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:13group of friends celebrating sexy women dancing enjoying glamorous new years eve party having fun celebration wearing stylish fashion at social gathering on rooftop at night
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
4k00:06Multiracial young mans and womans wearing fashion wear clinking glasses with champagne, happy asian american and caucasian friends celebrating xmas, new year or birthday party indoors
4k00:17Christmas eve dinner, family sitting at dining table enjoying dinner together. Family celebrating christmas together at home.
4k00:10Drone Flight Over Rooftop Diverse Young Party People Waving At Drone Holding Sparkler Fire New Years Eve Party Festive Time Happy Event Concept During Beautiful Urban Night
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Sexy happy group of friends at glamorous party lighting sparklers having fun smiling celebrating new year's eve.
4k00:12Beautiful woman dancing having fun at glamorous sexy party drinking alcohol celebrating holidays
4k00:10Smiling group of friends celebrating evening event taking selfie at glamorous fashion party drinking champagne
Same model in other videos
4k00:28silhouette of farmer carries shovel on his shoulder, farming, working in field with soil soil, go to drip plantation, gardener working in garden at sunset, farm agronomist ecology nature, harvesting
4k00:19In hands of farmer, he holds handful of fertile land in sunshine on field in spring. Agriculture, agribusiness. In palms of gardener holds and pours humus, fertilized soil. Agriculture and fertility.
hd00:15Business meeting with working partner in park at sunset. Businessmen are discussing teamwork plan in bright sunshine.
4k00:22Travelers climb one after another on the rock. Teamwork of business people. Climbers silhouettes stretch their hands to each other, climbing to the top of hill. A team of businessmen is going to win.
4k00:25Agricultural business. Farmers man, woman work in field with tablet computer. Business people shaking hands in sun, teamwork. Businessmen make deal. Agriculture. Business people shake hands. outdoors
4k00:29Farmers man, woman with tablet computer work in field. An entrepreneur and an agronomist are studying seedlings of crops in field. Business people teamwork. Smart farming technologies in agriculture
4k00:34Farmers with tablet are walking across field in spring with green shoots, discussing harvest of grain, vegetables. Young agronomist woman with tablet computer works in team with owner of farm.
Related video keywords
celebrationcheerfulchildhoodchildrens holidaychristmaschristmas treeclauscongratulationscostume bearddancingdecemberemotionseveeventfamilyfamily happinessfavorite holidayfestive moodfunnygiftsgifts from santa claushappinesshappyhappy yearholidayhomeindoorsjoymagicmagical new yearmake a wishmerrymerry christmasmusic funnewnightpartypositiveredsantasanta claussanta claus danceseniorsongsparkling dreamtraditiontraditional surprisewinterxmasyear