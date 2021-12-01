 
Stock video

Aerial view of unrecognizable woman walking in a dirty road in a green mountain ridge with backpack. Sport activities and athletic and sporty person walking to lighthouse, clouds in the sky.

By ZoneCreative

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207706
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV176.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

