 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Barber cuts bearded man's hair with a clipper in barbershop. Hairdresser doing haircut in retro hair salon. ProRes422.

W

By WFilm

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207589
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV849.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

Motion Of Barbershop Pole Spinning At Barber Shop outdoors
4k00:11Motion Of Barbershop Pole Spinning At Barber Shop outdoors
Barber sitting in chair and reading a newspaper.
4k00:20Barber sitting in chair and reading a newspaper.
Young woman getting her hair dressed in hair salon.
4k00:29Young woman getting her hair dressed in hair salon.
Sweeping hair clippings on floor
4k00:19Sweeping hair clippings on floor
Barber & customer meeting and discussing haircut in traditional mainstreet barbershop.
4k00:16Barber & customer meeting and discussing haircut in traditional mainstreet barbershop.
Barber Cuts the Hair in the Barbershop. Slow Motion. Close Up
hd00:26Barber Cuts the Hair in the Barbershop. Slow Motion. Close Up
Barber pole rotating on wall in hairdresser shop. Barber pole spinning at barbershop. Vintage barbershop and hairdresser symbol. Traditional barber pole rotating in barbershop
hd00:13Barber pole rotating on wall in hairdresser shop. Barber pole spinning at barbershop. Vintage barbershop and hairdresser symbol. Traditional barber pole rotating in barbershop
Professional barber shaves customer beard with straight razor. Beard cut with old-fashioned blade at barbershop. Handsome man getting his beard shaved in hair studio.
hd00:08Professional barber shaves customer beard with straight razor. Beard cut with old-fashioned blade at barbershop. Handsome man getting his beard shaved in hair studio.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Professional barber cleaning comb with a brush in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
4k00:25Professional barber cleaning comb with a brush in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera on a gimbal.
Professional male hair stylist setting up chair and tools before opening in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:29Professional male hair stylist setting up chair and tools before opening in interior hipster barbershop with soft day lighting. Wide shot on 4k RED camera.

Related video keywords