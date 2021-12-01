0
Stock video
Morning at Can Tho river
M
By MingKin
- Stock footage ID: 1083207568
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|17.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:45Hand touching water in the forest river or lake. People travel enjoying nature and life concept.
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
hd00:23Aerial View. Car on a winding road in the hills. Altai Mountains, Siberia, Russia. Summer 2013
4k00:28Aerial Drone Footage View: Flight over autumn mountain village with forests, fields and river in sunrise soft light. Carpathian Mountains, Ukraine, Europe. Majestic landscape. Beauty world. 4K
hd00:45Aerial View. Sunset. Flight over a green grassy rocky hills. Altai Mountains, Siberia, Russia. Summer 2013
hd00:13Aerial View: Mangrove forest in Krabi province, Thailand, February 2014. Krabi is a town on the west coast of southern Thailand at the mouth of the Krabi River where it empties in Phangnga Bay.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:50Aerial Ascending: Slowly Boating on the Cold Icy Waters of Vancouver Canada Surrounded by White Snow