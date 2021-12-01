 
Stock video

Beautiful refreshing blue swimming pool water

By Andrew Angelov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207517
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV45.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

