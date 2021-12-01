 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Old fashioned fancy young photographer hipster man with moustache in straw hat, pink sunglasses posing and taking selfie photo on old film camera in country house. Modern outdoor freelance lifestyle

A

By Alexander tays0n

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207472
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV398.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Soft rack focus portrait of young woman make photo adjustments on old vintage analog camera. Amateur photographer, travel blogger or social media influencer creates digital content
4k00:09Soft rack focus portrait of young woman make photo adjustments on old vintage analog camera. Amateur photographer, travel blogger or social media influencer creates digital content
The boy with the camera. Turns the chamber. Removes.
hd00:19The boy with the camera. Turns the chamber. Removes.
Young attractive Caucasian woman taking pictures with vintage camera on an old pier. HD cinemagraph - motion photo seamless loop
hd00:13Young attractive Caucasian woman taking pictures with vintage camera on an old pier. HD cinemagraph - motion photo seamless loop
Young attractive Caucasian woman taking pictures with vintage camera on an old pier. HD cinemagraph - motion photo seamless loop. Canon RAW edited footage.
hd00:19Young attractive Caucasian woman taking pictures with vintage camera on an old pier. HD cinemagraph - motion photo seamless loop. Canon RAW edited footage.
A photojournalist captures images of a seated speaker at an environmental demonstration. The protestors can be seen out of focus in the background
hd00:06A photojournalist captures images of a seated speaker at an environmental demonstration. The protestors can be seen out of focus in the background
A beautiful girl holds a camera and takes pictures. Close-up
hd00:17A beautiful girl holds a camera and takes pictures. Close-up
Attractive girl takes pictures on the retro camera. Close-up
hd00:11Attractive girl takes pictures on the retro camera. Close-up
The boy with the camera. Turns the chamber. Removes.
hd00:12The boy with the camera. Turns the chamber. Removes.
Same model in other videos
Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with ghettoblaster dancing and turning around on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:13Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with ghettoblaster dancing and turning around on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
Professional barista worker use grinder machine to grind fresh coffee beans for make hot beverage at coffee cafe shop. Extreme macro close up
4k00:17Professional barista worker use grinder machine to grind fresh coffee beans for make hot beverage at coffee cafe shop. Extreme macro close up
Cyber gamer in VR glasses plays virtual reality game in neon futuristic space. Cyberpunk fashion gaming concept. Young handsome man looks around and shooting from virtual blaster gun.
4k00:17Cyber gamer in VR glasses plays virtual reality game in neon futuristic space. Cyberpunk fashion gaming concept. Young handsome man looks around and shooting from virtual blaster gun.
Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:12Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:14Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
Portrait of modern creative fashion hipster guy with moustache wearing hat, round pink sunglasses sits on sofa and winks his eye in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation male person
4k00:09Portrait of modern creative fashion hipster guy with moustache wearing hat, round pink sunglasses sits on sofa and winks his eye in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation male person
Funny modern fashion hipster with moustache, straw hat, round pink sunglasses dancing, fooling around, plays imaginary drums on sofa in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation lifestyle
4k00:20Funny modern fashion hipster with moustache, straw hat, round pink sunglasses dancing, fooling around, plays imaginary drums on sofa in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation lifestyle
Top view happy funny caucasian young guy in pajamas jumping and falling on bed, relaxing enjoying rest at home in bedroom. Joyful youth and modern lifestyle. Take a rest and pause and fall asleep
4k00:14Top view happy funny caucasian young guy in pajamas jumping and falling on bed, relaxing enjoying rest at home in bedroom. Joyful youth and modern lifestyle. Take a rest and pause and fall asleep

Related video keywords