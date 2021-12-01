 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Lazy tired fashion hipster with mustache and straw hat, round pink sunglasses chilling, relaxing lying on floor in loft apartment with smartphone in hands and fall asleep. Millennial fancy lifestyle

A

By Alexander tays0n

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207469
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV449.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

Related stock videos

Top view of business team working at trendy loft office. Young mixed race group of people puts palm together on centre.
4k00:08Top view of business team working at trendy loft office. Young mixed race group of people puts palm together on centre.
Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
4k00:09Close-up happy diverse adult business people joining hands together. Team spirit at modern multiethnic loft office.
Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar
hd00:07Multi-ethnic friends laughing having fun at meeting in coffeehouse, african and caucasian male buddies giving high five after telling good funny joke, multiracial young people hanging out in cozy bar
Top view of creative business team working at modern office. Colleagues talking, smiling, high five with each other.
4k00:07Top view of creative business team working at modern office. Colleagues talking, smiling, high five with each other.
Multiracial happy young people eating pizza in pizzeria, black and white cheerful students enjoying meal dining sitting together at restaurant table, diverse hungry friends sharing lunch at meeting
hd00:23Multiracial happy young people eating pizza in pizzeria, black and white cheerful students enjoying meal dining sitting together at restaurant table, diverse hungry friends sharing lunch at meeting
Portrait of Talented Young Female Artist Dirty with Paint, Wearing Apron, Crosses Arms while Holding Brushes, Looks at the Camera with a Smile. Authentic Creative Studio with Large Canvas and Tools
4k00:11Portrait of Talented Young Female Artist Dirty with Paint, Wearing Apron, Crosses Arms while Holding Brushes, Looks at the Camera with a Smile. Authentic Creative Studio with Large Canvas and Tools
Two Diverse Entrepreneurs Have a Team Meeting in Their Stylish Coffee Shop. Barista and Cafe Owner Discuss Work Schedule and Menu on Laptop Computer. Multiethnic Female and Male Restaurant Employees.
4k00:14Two Diverse Entrepreneurs Have a Team Meeting in Their Stylish Coffee Shop. Barista and Cafe Owner Discuss Work Schedule and Menu on Laptop Computer. Multiethnic Female and Male Restaurant Employees.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Beautiful woman at home drinking coffee using digital tablet happy trendy loft apartment
4k00:23Beautiful woman at home drinking coffee using digital tablet happy trendy loft apartment
Handsome man at home drinking coffee using smartphone loft apartment in pajamas relaxing
4k00:13Handsome man at home drinking coffee using smartphone loft apartment in pajamas relaxing
Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
4k00:25Happy couple walk into their dream home and embrace slow motion steadicam shot
Beautiful woman at home drinking coffee using digital tablet happy wearing pajamas looking out of window loft apartment
4k00:25Beautiful woman at home drinking coffee using digital tablet happy wearing pajamas looking out of window loft apartment
Same model in other videos
Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with ghettoblaster dancing and turning around on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:13Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with ghettoblaster dancing and turning around on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
Professional barista worker use grinder machine to grind fresh coffee beans for make hot beverage at coffee cafe shop. Extreme macro close up
4k00:17Professional barista worker use grinder machine to grind fresh coffee beans for make hot beverage at coffee cafe shop. Extreme macro close up
Cyber gamer in VR glasses plays virtual reality game in neon futuristic space. Cyberpunk fashion gaming concept. Young handsome man looks around and shooting from virtual blaster gun.
4k00:17Cyber gamer in VR glasses plays virtual reality game in neon futuristic space. Cyberpunk fashion gaming concept. Young handsome man looks around and shooting from virtual blaster gun.
Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:12Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:14Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
Portrait of modern creative fashion hipster guy with moustache wearing hat, round pink sunglasses sits on sofa and winks his eye in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation male person
4k00:09Portrait of modern creative fashion hipster guy with moustache wearing hat, round pink sunglasses sits on sofa and winks his eye in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation male person
Funny modern fashion hipster with moustache, straw hat, round pink sunglasses dancing, fooling around, plays imaginary drums on sofa in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation lifestyle
4k00:20Funny modern fashion hipster with moustache, straw hat, round pink sunglasses dancing, fooling around, plays imaginary drums on sofa in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation lifestyle
Top view happy funny caucasian young guy in pajamas jumping and falling on bed, relaxing enjoying rest at home in bedroom. Joyful youth and modern lifestyle. Take a rest and pause and fall asleep
4k00:14Top view happy funny caucasian young guy in pajamas jumping and falling on bed, relaxing enjoying rest at home in bedroom. Joyful youth and modern lifestyle. Take a rest and pause and fall asleep

Related video keywords