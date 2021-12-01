0
Stock video
Tired funny caucasian guy in pajamas is falling on bed at home in bedroom. Exhausted bored sick youth and modern lazybones lifestyle. Take a rest and sleep after work
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083207463
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|780.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Happy mixed race guy in pajamas is running to bed jumping relaxing enjoying rest at home in bedroom. Joyful youth and modern lifestyle concept.
4k00:09Slow motion of young loving couple husband and wife falling on bed smiling relaxing enjoying romantic relationship at home. People and lifestyle concept.
4k00:14Top view happy funny caucasian young guy in pajamas jumping and falling on bed, relaxing enjoying rest at home in bedroom. Joyful youth and modern lifestyle. Take a rest and pause and fall asleep
4k00:18Young man switching off light of table lamp and falling asleep in bed in evening. Handsome guy turning off lamp light getting in bed late at night
4k00:25Slow motion of carefree guy in pajamas jumping in bed resting enjoying relaxing leisure time at home. Happy young people and housing concept.
4k00:28Bored sleepy young man in pajama falling asleep alone on sofa. Yawn and got tired. Hold remote control fot tv. Suddenly wake up in wonder suddenly.
4k00:08Happy couple attractive girl and guy are falling on double bed holding hands then lying smiling relaxing enjoying bedtime together. People and lifestyle concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with ghettoblaster dancing and turning around on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:17Professional barista worker use grinder machine to grind fresh coffee beans for make hot beverage at coffee cafe shop. Extreme macro close up
4k00:17Cyber gamer in VR glasses plays virtual reality game in neon futuristic space. Cyberpunk fashion gaming concept. Young handsome man looks around and shooting from virtual blaster gun.
4k00:12Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:14Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:09Portrait of modern creative fashion hipster guy with moustache wearing hat, round pink sunglasses sits on sofa and winks his eye in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation male person
4k00:20Funny modern fashion hipster with moustache, straw hat, round pink sunglasses dancing, fooling around, plays imaginary drums on sofa in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation lifestyle
Related video keywords
adultaloneapartmentattractivebedbedroombedtimebluebrunetcarefreecasualcheerfulcomfortdaydepressiondomesticfallfallingfunguyhandsomehomehousingindoorsinsidejoyjoyfuljumpleisurelifestylelyingmalemanonepajamaspersonpillowplayfulpowerlessnessrelaxationrelaxingroomsheetssingleslow motionslowmotionsmilingsoftworkyoung