0
Stock video
Enthusiastic creative fashion photographer hipster artist in home loft studio takes photos with retro film camera in modern studio loft apartment and photo background. Modern freelance work lifestyle
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083207448
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|510.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|10.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Professional Photographer Sitting at His Desk Uses Desktop Computer in a Photo Studio Retouches. After Photoshoot He Retouches Photographs of Beautiful Black Female Model in an Image Editing Software
4k00:17Young attractive smart man group of people at award ceremony event, holding trophy hands enjoying of the victory, crowd applause photographers it programmer innovation technology creative. Slow Motion
4k00:11Behind the scene: model girls are posing for a photographer in gentle dresses and pink hat. Backstage: photographer takes pictures of the model in dresses. The process of work of professional model
4k00:26Happy young Hispanic woman model blowing kiss into photographer's camera on set of photo studio
4k00:17Attractive student fashion model posing for glamour magazine working in photo studio with professional photographer. Modeling, technology and lifestyle concept.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:13Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with ghettoblaster dancing and turning around on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:17Professional barista worker use grinder machine to grind fresh coffee beans for make hot beverage at coffee cafe shop. Extreme macro close up
4k00:17Cyber gamer in VR glasses plays virtual reality game in neon futuristic space. Cyberpunk fashion gaming concept. Young handsome man looks around and shooting from virtual blaster gun.
4k00:12Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:14Funny retro athlete man in yellow tracksuit and sunglasses from 80's with dumbbells makes the workout isolated on red background. Retro sport hipster show off and posing in front of camera.
4k00:09Portrait of modern creative fashion hipster guy with moustache wearing hat, round pink sunglasses sits on sofa and winks his eye in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation male person
4k00:20Funny modern fashion hipster with moustache, straw hat, round pink sunglasses dancing, fooling around, plays imaginary drums on sofa in modern loft apartment. Millennial generation lifestyle
Related video keywords
adultapartmentartartistauthenticbackgroundbeautycameraconcertcreativedslrfancyfashionfilmfreedomfreelancergenerationhandsomehippiehipsterhobbieslenslifestylelightsloftmalemanmillennialmoodmoustacheoldoutdoorpaperpassionphotophotographerphotographyplayportraitprivateprofessionalretroshotstudiostylishwallyoung