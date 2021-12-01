0
Stock video
Dog Beagle lies at grass outdoors and eats grass. Mans best friend. The puppy is resting.
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207418
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|613.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|77.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Cute Dog Beagle Sniffed Something at grass outdoors, eats grass. Dog looking for something using nose, feel scent.
4k00:20Cute Dog Beagle Sniffed Something at grass outdoors, search around. Dog looking for something using nose, feel scent and try to find item.
4k00:19Cute Dog Beagle Sniffed Something at grass outdoors, search around. Dog looking for something using nose, feel scent and try to find item.
Related video keywords
actionadorableanimalbeaglebeautycaninecarefreecheerfulchewingcommandcompanioncooperationdiscoverdogdoggyeatexerciseexplorefeedfeelingfriendfriendshipgamegrassgreenhomehuntingindoorlearningleisurelifestylelookingnaturenuzzleobediencepedigreepetpetsplayplayingpuppypurebredscentsearchsmellsniffsniffingteachingtrainingwander