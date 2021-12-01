 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Motion of leaves in wind on the wall background. Transparent blurry shadow of leaves morning sun light. Leaf shadow on pink wall. Product presentation, mockup for advertising. 4k

V

By V.K.Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207412
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV562 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.6 MB

Related stock videos

Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
4k00:18Amazing Nungnung waterfall, Falling water hitting water surface, some huge rocks seeable in front of frame. Lush green leafes is moving from the wind, Bali, Indonesia
Falling autumn maple leaves realistic.3D rendering.Element footage on black background.Fall Loop Animation .Easy to use and change color.This work have alpha.
4k00:32Falling autumn maple leaves realistic.3D rendering.Element footage on black background.Fall Loop Animation .Easy to use and change color.This work have alpha.
Driving in the tropical sunlight past swaying Palm trees
hd00:10Driving in the tropical sunlight past swaying Palm trees
Breathtaking lush lilac flowers in sunlight. Gorgeous day and picturesque scene. Abstract seasonal background. Natural organic concept. Save environment. Beauty world. Shooting in HD 1080 video.
hd00:14Breathtaking lush lilac flowers in sunlight. Gorgeous day and picturesque scene. Abstract seasonal background. Natural organic concept. Save environment. Beauty world. Shooting in HD 1080 video.
Happy Thanksgiving animated text with handwriting effect on maple leaf fall background
4k00:15Happy Thanksgiving animated text with handwriting effect on maple leaf fall background
Palm tree at a white background. Natural background.
4k00:10Palm tree at a white background. Natural background.
Timelapse of dusk after sunset in Sri Lanka, Asia, Nuwara Eliya, Adam's Peak. Valley is getting dark and clouds are rolling in the distance
hd00:06Timelapse of dusk after sunset in Sri Lanka, Asia, Nuwara Eliya, Adam's Peak. Valley is getting dark and clouds are rolling in the distance
Tracking shot from left to right of bamboo trees and foliage swaying in the gentle wind, with a brook in the jungle
hd00:11Tracking shot from left to right of bamboo trees and foliage swaying in the gentle wind, with a brook in the jungle

Related video keywords