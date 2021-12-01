 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Chinese New Year of tiger 2022 mascot and money tree paper cut coming closer on white no logo no trademark

F

By Freer

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207226
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV58.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.7 MB

Related stock videos

Chinese new year 2021 year of the ox , red and gold paper cut art, lanterns and asian elements with craft style on background. Happy new year. 4K loop video animation with copy space.
4k00:10Chinese new year 2021 year of the ox , red and gold paper cut art, lanterns and asian elements with craft style on background. Happy new year. 4K loop video animation with copy space.
Chinese New Year, year of the Ox 2021, also known as the Spring Festival with the Chinese calligraphy gong xi fa cai or gong hay fat choy, means may you attain greater wealth
4k00:20Chinese New Year, year of the Ox 2021, also known as the Spring Festival with the Chinese calligraphy gong xi fa cai or gong hay fat choy, means may you attain greater wealth
Floating lanterns in the night sky. Launching Sky Lantern. Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration.
4k00:27Floating lanterns in the night sky. Launching Sky Lantern. Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration.
Slow motion - Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple dancing together. Female drinking alcohol or beer with friends and having party at The Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand.
hd00:30Slow motion - Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple dancing together. Female drinking alcohol or beer with friends and having party at The Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand.
Amazing fireworks in 4K
4k00:30Amazing fireworks in 4K
Chinese new year festival concept.Group of people in family eating lunch, with Food offerings on chinese new year festival, after pray of god, or ancestor worship, top view.
4k00:11Chinese new year festival concept.Group of people in family eating lunch, with Food offerings on chinese new year festival, after pray of god, or ancestor worship, top view.
Multicolored Confetti Falling. Wedding, Birthday, Celebration, Carnival, Party or Holiday / with Full HD Alpha Matte Channel
hd00:21Multicolored Confetti Falling. Wedding, Birthday, Celebration, Carnival, Party or Holiday / with Full HD Alpha Matte Channel
Chinese new year red paper latern decoration in Hong Kong city.
4k00:20Chinese new year red paper latern decoration in Hong Kong city.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Modern Paper Fan On Wall is motion footage for festival films and cinematic in celebrate scene. Also good background for scene and titles, logos.
4k00:15Modern Paper Fan On Wall is motion footage for festival films and cinematic in celebrate scene. Also good background for scene and titles, logos.
Handheld tracking shot of happy Asian parents in red shirt and traditional dress giving gift basket to cute 5-year-old daughter while celebrating Chinese New Year at home
4k00:11Handheld tracking shot of happy Asian parents in red shirt and traditional dress giving gift basket to cute 5-year-old daughter while celebrating Chinese New Year at home
High angle tilt down of Asian parents and cute 5-year-old girl in traditional clothing decorating branches in vase for Chinese New Year
4k00:28High angle tilt down of Asian parents and cute 5-year-old girl in traditional clothing decorating branches in vase for Chinese New Year
Portrait of Asian parents and 5-year-old girl wearing traditional costumes sitting on couch at home and posing for camera at Chinese New Year celebration
4k00:07Portrait of Asian parents and 5-year-old girl wearing traditional costumes sitting on couch at home and posing for camera at Chinese New Year celebration

Related video keywords