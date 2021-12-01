0
Stock video
Chinese New Year of tiger 2022 mascot and money tree paper cut coming closer on white no logo no trademark
F
By Freer
- Stock footage ID: 1083207226
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|58.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Chinese new year 2021 year of the ox , red and gold paper cut art, lanterns and asian elements with craft style on background. Happy new year. 4K loop video animation with copy space.
4k00:20Chinese New Year, year of the Ox 2021, also known as the Spring Festival with the Chinese calligraphy gong xi fa cai or gong hay fat choy, means may you attain greater wealth
4k00:27Floating lanterns in the night sky. Launching Sky Lantern. Yee Peng Festival, Loy Krathong celebration.
hd00:30Slow motion - Traveler backpacker Asian women lesbian lgbt couple dancing together. Female drinking alcohol or beer with friends and having party at The Khao San Road in Bangkok, Thailand.
4k00:11Chinese new year festival concept.Group of people in family eating lunch, with Food offerings on chinese new year festival, after pray of god, or ancestor worship, top view.
hd00:21Multicolored Confetti Falling. Wedding, Birthday, Celebration, Carnival, Party or Holiday / with Full HD Alpha Matte Channel
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Modern Paper Fan On Wall is motion footage for festival films and cinematic in celebrate scene. Also good background for scene and titles, logos.
4k00:11Handheld tracking shot of happy Asian parents in red shirt and traditional dress giving gift basket to cute 5-year-old daughter while celebrating Chinese New Year at home
4k00:28High angle tilt down of Asian parents and cute 5-year-old girl in traditional clothing decorating branches in vase for Chinese New Year