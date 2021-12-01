0
Stock video
Foundation for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, or cream beige color smudge flowing down on a white surface. Beauty skincare sample. Macro Shot
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207193
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|140.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Foundation for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, or cream beige color smudge flowing down on a white surface. Beauty skincare sample. Macro Shot
4k00:08Foundation, concealer, face make-up smudge, smear. Cosmetic liquid foundation or cream beige color smudge, smear, stroke. Contouring, Make up smears background. Brush. Foundation texture. 4K UHD video
hd00:29White, beige paint and water splash in the air shooting with high speed camera, phantom flex.
Related video keywords
abstractaloeartistbackgroundsbasebeautybeigebrightcarecolorscolourscosmeticcreamdropdropletemulsionfacefacialfashionflowflowingfluidfoundationglamourliquidmakemake upmake-upmakeupmoisturizemotionnudepaintpatternproductsampleserumshinyshowerskinskin careskincareslidespatexturedtoneupwallpaperwavewhite