0
Stock video
Slow motion of falling rose on water surface and diverging circles of water on pink background. Water splash pink colored. Pure water with reflections sunlight and shadows. Valentines day.4k
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207187
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|444.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|18.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:16Rose pink petals on the water and falling water drops. Slow motion. Natural bright lighting with sun reflection on water surface. Beautiful and romantic wedding background. Valentine’s day texture.
hd00:16Big single water drops falling down on romantic colourful flowers, floating on the water surface as beautiful relax decoration. Close up slow motion shot. Top view.
4k00:22Super slow motion of flying rose petals on black background. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000 fps.
Related video keywords
advertisingbackgroundsbubbleclose upcolourscosmeticsdripdropdropletfallingflowflowerflowingglitterimpactlifestylesloopluxurymakeupminimalpastelperfumepetalpinkpoolproductpromotionrainreflectionsrefractionrelaxripplesroseshadowshineskincarespasplashsplashingsunlightsunshinesurfaceswimtransparenttrendvalentinewallpaperwaterwater dropwaves