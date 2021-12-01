 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Slow motion of falling rose on water surface and diverging circles of water on pink background. Water splash pink colored. Pure water with reflections sunlight and shadows. Valentines day.4k

V

By V.K.Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083207187
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV444.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Rose pink petals on the water and falling water drops. Slow motion. Natural bright lighting with sun reflection on water surface. Beautiful and romantic wedding background. Valentine’s day texture.
hd00:16Rose pink petals on the water and falling water drops. Slow motion. Natural bright lighting with sun reflection on water surface. Beautiful and romantic wedding background. Valentine’s day texture.
Petals of roses fall in water. Background. Slow motion.
hd00:16Petals of roses fall in water. Background. Slow motion.
Big single water drops falling down on romantic colourful flowers, floating on the water surface as beautiful relax decoration. Close up slow motion shot. Top view.
hd00:16Big single water drops falling down on romantic colourful flowers, floating on the water surface as beautiful relax decoration. Close up slow motion shot. Top view.
Petals of roses fall in water. Background. Slow motion.
hd00:16Petals of roses fall in water. Background. Slow motion.
Super slow motion of flying rose petals on black background. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000 fps.
4k00:22Super slow motion of flying rose petals on black background. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000 fps.
Petals of roses fall in water. Background. Slow motion.
hd00:16Petals of roses fall in water. Background. Slow motion.
Red rose petals falling in to water slow motion
hd00:10Red rose petals falling in to water slow motion
Sparkling water drops falling down on romantic colourful flowers, floating on the water surface as beautiful relax decoration. Close up slow motion shot. Top view.
hd00:16Sparkling water drops falling down on romantic colourful flowers, floating on the water surface as beautiful relax decoration. Close up slow motion shot. Top view.

Related video keywords