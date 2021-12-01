0
Stock video
Water surface texture top view. Water splash blue colored. Pure blue water with reflections sunlight in slow motion. Motion clean swimming pool ripples and wave. 4k
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207178
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|615.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:40Top View of the Giant Waves, Foaming and Splashing in the Ocean, Sunny Day, Slow Motion Video, Indonesia, Bali
hd00:58Waves of water of the river and the sea meet each other during high tide and low tide. Whirlpools of the maelstrom of Saltstraumen, Nordland, Norway
hd00:30Sun light beams shining from above coming through the deep clear blue water causing a beautiful water lighting reflections curtain
4k00:20Sun light beams shining from above coming through the deep crystal clear blue water causing a beautiful water lighting reflections curtain with air bubbles rising up to the surface
4k00:24Rough Sea Loop 3D 4k Animation loop of big waves in an agitated ocean. Camera goes underwater several times. New version, even more realistic with higher quality textures and liquid physics.
4k00:27Beautiful underwater sea scene view with natural light rays, shining through the water's glittering and moving surface, caustics, bubbles, and foam, perfect for background and digital composition
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
Related video keywords
advertisingbluebrightbubblecleanclearclose-upcolourscooldrinkdripdropdropletenergyfallfallingflowflowingfreshnesslightliquidmotionmovementnaturaloceanpatternrainraindropreflectionrefractionrelaxrelaxationrippleshadowshadowsshapeshoppingslow motionsplashsplashingsunsunlightsurfacetexturetop viewtransparentwaterwater dropwavewhite