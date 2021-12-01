0
Stock video
White cream for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207172
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|149.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19White cream for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
4k00:14White cream for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
4k00:13Yellow cream for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
4k00:09Gold cream for face, mask, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
4k00:19Yellow cream for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
4k00:16Green cream for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
4k00:09Green cream for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, cream smudge, makeup brush. Beauty skincare product sample. Organic cosmetics, medicine. Slow motion
Related video keywords
abstractaquaartistbackdropbackgroundsbrushbubblecarecleanclose upclose-upcollagencolorscolourfulcontourcosmeticscreamemulsionessentialfacefacialflowingfluidfoamglossylooklotionmacromake upmakeupmaskmassagemixingpaintpatternproductrippleserumshampooshineskinskin carespatexturedtransparentwallpaperwaterwavewhitewomen