0
Stock video
Mother working from home, having a work video call, phone call and child playing nearby. Remote work. Telecommute job
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207154
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|588 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:23Caucasian mother working from home, having a work video call, daughter playing nearby. Stay home, quarantine remote work. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:22Mother working from home, having a phone call, while her daughter distracts her and drawing attention. Shot on RED Dragon
4k00:11A multitasking mom working remote is stressed out. Problems associated with work at home. Noisy active child playing. Telecommute Job
hd00:23Multitasking mom working at home with children, busy with daughter and son, talking on telephone. Woman, family stress, parenting, motherhood. Businesswoman, manager at work in office, telework. 7of15
4k00:17Shopping concepts. Mother and daughter are choosing to buy ice cream in the freezer. 4k Resolution.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:36Mother working from home, having a work video call, while her child distracts and drawing attention. Remote work. Telecommute job
4k00:25Girl playing with his dog beagle outdoors. He pets and teases his puppy with his favourite toy. Slow Motion
4k00:20Mother working from home, having a work video call and child playing nearby. Remote work. Telecommute job
4k00:16Girl playing with his dog beagle outdoors. He pets and teases his puppy with his favourite toy. Slow Motion
4k00:20Mother working from home, having a work video call, phone call and child playing nearby. Remote work. Telecommute job
4k00:15Mom doing yoga exercise at home for stress relief relaxing, while her child little daughter distracts and drawing attention. Slow motion
Related video keywords
activebabybusinessbusinesswomanchildchildrencolleaguecommunicationcomputerconferencecoronaviruscosycovid19cozydaughterdistancedistractiondocumentdomesticfamilyfemalefreelancegirlhomehousehouseholdinternetjobkidlaptoplifelifestylematernitymobilemommothermultitaskingofficeonlineparentsphoneplayingprocesssmalltalkwomanworkworkerworkingworkplace