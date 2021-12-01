0
Stock video
Macro shot and slow motion of a brush, applicator, smear, concealer isolated on white background. Advertising professional cosmetics. Closeup of a cosmetic liquid foundation or cream beige color.
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207142
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|303.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|6.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Foundation for face, smear, concealer, cosmetic liquid foundation, or cream beige color smudge flowing down on a white surface. Beauty skincare sample. Macro Shot
4k00:14Pink Transparent Cosmetic Gel Fluid With Molecule Bubbles Flowing On The Plain White Surface. Macro Shot
hd00:19Abstract white background, smooth bends of waves, 3d ripple of milky lines and shapes, pearl colored fluid movement. Cosmetic cream, shampoo or yogurt with shiny texture surface template, 3d animation
4k00:073D Animation skin cell with UV protection. Serum drops into skin cells for UV protection, Ultraviolet shield reflect. Advertisements for cosmetics, sunblock, lotion, serum. UV protection
hd00:25Seamless Loop - Abstract Futuristic White Liquid - Element Abstract Futuristic Design for LED Screen Show ,Concert ,VJ Visuals ,Broadcasting studio ,Mapping Projection ,Display ,Movie, Television ,etc
Related video keywords
abstractapplyartistbackgroundsbasebeautybeigebodybrushcareclose upcolorscolourscontourcosmeticcreamdropletemulsionfacefacialfashionflowingfluidglamourhygienemakemake upmake-upmakeupmaskmoisturizenudeoilpalettepatternproductsampleserumshowerskinskin careskincarespaswatchtexturedtoneupwallpaperwavewhite