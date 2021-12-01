0
Stock video
Top view slow motion of waves water on pink background. Summer scene with pink rose flowers on water surface. Clear water with reflections, refraction sunlight and shadows.
V
By V.K.Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083207121
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Sea. Beach. Sand. Sky. sound of wave at the beach. The beach with close up the sand. Blur high wave. Travel summer concept. Holiday at the beach. Landscape view of beaches sea in summer day. Wave.
4k00:094K Timelapse of sunset. An explosion of beautiful colors in the sky. Ocean in distance, tropical green jungle forest valley.
4k00:17Stunning aerial day view of the Komodo National Park with its white sand and Pink beach, near Labuan Bajo on Flores island, Indonesia
Related video keywords
advertisingbackgroundbeachbeautifulbluebodyclose-upcolorfulcoolcosmeticdropdropletfloralflowerholidaylightlovemacrooceanpetalspinkrainraindropredreflectionrefractionrelaxrippleroseseashadowsslow motionsplashsummersunsunlightsunshinesurfacetexturetop viewtransparenttraveltropicalvalentines daywaterwater backgroundwaterdropswaveweddingwhite